Moon-sighting to be decided under religious teachings: CII chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz has said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will remain a key part in determining moon-sighting and Eid despite the presence of a lunar calendar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He said the sighting of moon always decided in the light of the teachings of holy Quran and Hadith adding that any decision about the lunar calendar will be taken after Eid ul Fitr.

Qibla Ayaz said that the CII has received lunar calendar from the science ministry and research department of the council working on the matter.

Dr. Ayaz said he value the development of technology but the Ruet input is also necessary.

He said the calendar informs about when and where the moon will be sighted. He said according to Quran and Hadith the new moon announced after it sighted as per the teachings of Islam.

CII chief posed question if the government has disbanded the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee or it has allowed the Ministry of Science and Technology to announce the decision about Eid.

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology under Fawad Chaudhry has created Pakistan’s first lunar calendar on Sunday.

The five-year calendar has already set the dates for Eidul Fitr. According to it, this year’s Eid will be on June 5. The next five Eids are May 24, 2020, May 14, 2021, May 3, 2022, April 22, 2023 and April 10, 2024.

