44 more die of Covid-19, 1,700 fresh cases emerge in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab reported 44 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 9,411.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 1,700 fresh infections were detected during the same period, raising the number of confirmed cases to 327,362.

A total of 15,543 samples were tested, out of which 1,700 were declared positive.

Lahore saw 23 more deaths from Covid-19 taking the provincial city’s death toll to 3,865. Of the 1,700 new cases, Lahore reported 713, Sargodha 124, Bahawalpur 115, Faisalabad 98, and Rawalpindi 63.

The coronavirus claimed 74 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19,617.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,232 new COVID-19 infections were reported during the said period. It said that overall 880,362 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.8o percent in the last 24 hours.

