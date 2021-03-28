39 more expats granted Oman’s citizenship   

MUSCAT: As many as 39 more expatriates have been granted Oman’s citizenship, bringing the total number of foreigners to be given the nationality this year to 196, local media reported.

According to the details, Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has issued a royal decree on Sunday granting citizenship to 39 more expatriates.

In February, Sultan Haitham had granted citizenship to some 157 expats living in the country. There are certain criteria that must be met before expats become eligible for citizenship.

According to Oman’s ministry of interior, expats who are looking to get citizenship will have to file an application that costs OMR600. However, the spouses or previous spouses of Omani citizens will need to pay OMR300 for the purpose.

Applicants will have to prove that they live and work in Oman, the official said, adding that they also needed to produce police clearance and medical certificates.

The applicants will have to undergo an Arabic language exam. The exam can be written, or it can be an interview in Arabic, at the ministry itself.

People can apply for Omani citizenship at the Sultanate’s Ministry of Interior, said the official.

