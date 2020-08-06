256,058 patients recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 727 confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed in 24 hours and 21 more deaths were reported due to the virus.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 19,770. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,035, according to the NCOC.

Thus far, more than 2.1 million tests have been conducted in the country while 19,770 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 256,058 patients have recuperated from the disease.

In 735 hospitals across the country 1365 COVID-19 patients have been admitted.

In the country, 1859 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients and 149 of them getting assistance of ventilators.

122,373 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 93,847 in Punjab, 34,359 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,793 in Balochistan, 15,141 in Islamabad, 2116 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,234 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,245 occurred in Sindh, 2,162 in Punjab, 1215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Global virus cases

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 18.9 million while the pandemic has claimed more than 709,000 lives so far.

More than twelve point one million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over four point nine million and death toll reached over 161,000.

Comments

comments