More than 150 pilgrims from Taftan reach Faisalabad: sources

FAISALABAD: More than 150 pilgrims from Taftan border on Monday reached Faisalabad, ARY News reported, citing administrative sources.

The pilgrims who reached the area via Pansera Interchange are being shifted to quarantine center at Paras Campus, Jhang Road.

Sources privy to the development said, the arrangements have been finalised and as many as 339 single beds and 50 double bed rooms are ready for the pilgrims.

Moreover, arrangements are in place to keep 450 pilgrims in a quarntine center setup at the campus of the agricultural university.

It may be noted that the Punjab government has established the largest quarantine center at Multan Industrial Estate to keep pilgrims returning from Iran in isolation.

Read more: PM Imran reaches DG Khan to review arrangements for coronavirus affectees

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said this quarantine center consists of 3000 rooms. He said 1247 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, have been shifted to this quarantine, and every pilgrim is kept in a separate room.

The foreign minister had said a 50-bed hospital had also been set up to provide health facilities at the quarantine center in Multan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Comments

comments