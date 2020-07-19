ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who have so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

A total of 22,559 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, which detected 1,579 positive cases. Thus far, 204,276 patients have recuperated from the disease while 53,652 are undergoing treatment, of whom 298 are on struggling for their lives on vents.

Sindh has reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.

Global Covid-19 tally

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 14.2 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 600,000 lives so far. The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over 3.7 million and death toll reached over 142,000.

In Brazil, over two million cases and more than 77,900 deaths have been reported so far. More than eight point four million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

