Over 4,700 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who is personally monitoring the airline’s Hajj operation, has instructed the national flag carrier’s staffers to provide best services to pilgrims.

This year, PIA has made special arrangements to provide Travel kits, Bags, Umbrellas and booklets to the pilgrims traveling by the airline, according to a statement.

Thus for, PIA has transported around 950 intending pilgrims from Karachi through five flights, 1,394 pilgrims from Islamabad through six flights, 834 pilgrims from Lahore through two flights, 298 from Multan through two flights, 110 pilgrims from Faisalabad through one flight, 756 pilgrims from Peshawar through two flights and 448 intending pilgrims through three flights from Quetta.

PIA will transport nearly 78,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The airlines Pre Hajj operation will conclude on August 5, 2019.

The Post Hajj operating of bringing back the Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia will commence from August 17 and conclude on September 14, 2019.

Comments

comments