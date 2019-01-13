Mosque inside PM Khan’s residence holds first Friday prayers

ISLAMABAD: A mosque, built inside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, held first Friday prayers on Jan 11, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said on Twitter.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, posted pictures of the mosque on tyhe micro-blogging website, with a caption: “the mosque had its first Juma (Friday) prayers this week.”

The mosque built inside Bani Gala had its first Juma prayers this week. pic.twitter.com/IonCLC9veS — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) January 12, 2019

One of the snaps showed PM Khan offering prayer inside the mosque along with security staffers and other officials.

The mosque was built on special instructions of the prime minister two months ago.

It is pertinent to note here that party men and other visitors who used to frequent the PM’s residence used to offer their prayers in congregation in the house’s lawn.

“Keeping in view the need of a permanent praying space, PM Imran Khan had ordered construction of a mosque which was inaugurated today by Imran Khan himself,” added the correspondent.

M’s wife Bushra Bibi had revealed during an interview in September that Imran Khan not only offers farz (obligatory) prayers but offers nawafil (optional prayers) as well.

“Every day, while leaving for office, he raises his hands and prays to God for help,” said the first lady.

She also revealed the beside praying five times a day, Imran Khan doesn’t even go to sleep without reciting tasbeeh.

