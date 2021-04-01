Mosques to remain open in Pakistan during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Mosques will remain open across the country during Ramazan with the complete observation of SOPs against the coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony

As per the notification, mosques will remain open across the country for Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

The ministry’s announcement comes after Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had said mosques across Pakistan will stay open during Ramadan with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

20-point agreement

There would be no carpets in mosques. People would be encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

Social distancing would be observed.

No gatherings after Taraweeh

Mosques which have compounds would hold prayers outside rather than inside the building.

Elderly and sick people would not come to mosques.

Taraweeh preparations would be made only in mosque premises

People would be encouraged to offer Taraweeh at home.

Mosque floors would be washed with chlorine disinfectants.

Prayer mats would also be disinfected with chlorine mixture.

Congregational rows would be formed with a 6ft distance between worshippers.

Committees would be formed to ensure preventive steps are followed.

Ablution should be performed at home.

It would be necessary to wear masks at mosques.

No handshakes or hugs would be allowed.

Worshippers would refrain from touching their faces.

Observe aitekaf at home.

No sehri and iftaari in mosques.

Mosque administration would remain in contact with local police and cooperate with them.

Mosque administration and police would be asked to ensure social distancing is maintained during prayers.

Government can review and change any part of its policy on mosques during Ramazan.

