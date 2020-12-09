KARACHI: Shah Latif Town police officials have arrested an alleged member of most-wanted ‘White Corolla’ gang during a raid on a tip-off in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur said that the key member, Sadiq, of ‘White Corolla’ gang was arrested during a raid on a tip off in Karachi.

He said that the accused man was wanted in different cases of murder, attempted murder, firing on police officials and robberies to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other police stations.

Irfan Bahadur detailed that accomplices of the arrested man had also been arrested. Sadiq was also involved in looting citizens who withdrew money from banks, as well as he was found involved in drug peddling in the metropolis.

The police officer added that the raiding team also recovered more than five kilograms of charas and mobile phone from his possession. He said that the police department commenced interrogating the alleged criminal.

Earlier in November, the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers had said that a ‘most wanted’ street criminal, Abid Ali alias Dada has been arrested during a joint raid with Karachi police.

Abid Ali alias Dada had allegedly involved in different incidents of dacoity and robbery, said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers. The accused had been arrested with the help of a CCTV footage which showed him and his accomplice while looting citizens in Azam Basti.

Rangers had also released the CCTV footage of the incident where the accused, Abid Ali, was seen riding on a motorcycle along with another street criminal. Later, they had snatched mobile phones and valuables from the two citizens standing at the street.

