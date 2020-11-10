A footage showed that Russian submariners shot down a mother bear and her cub who clambered onto the deck of a nuclear submarine.

A mother bear and her cub have been shot dead after swimming aboard a Russian nuclear submarine close to the Rybachiy village, where the Navy’s Pacific Fleet has a base.

‘There’s no other way. If you chase it out, it’ll wander into the villages. That’s how you fight bears in Kamchatka,’ the cameraman says.

The bear and her cub were seen sitting on the deck of the nuclear vessel after swimming across Krasheninnikov Bay. They tumbled into the water after a shotgun is fired, Dailymail UK reported.

A representative of the fleet said that the brown bears posed a threat to the sailors as well as the local populace and a qualified specialist was called to dispatch the animals.

An outlet said the mother bear ‘was very emaciated and wounded and the cub would allegedly become aggressive without its mother.’

The group added that the villagers were being harassed by the animals, The Moscow Times reported.

According to Dailymail UK, the dead bears add to a toll of more than 50 of the animals killed since the start of the year, the forestry agency told Interfax.

Around 14,000 brown bears live on the remote Kamchatka peninsula and occasionally they attack humans if they feel threatened.

Bears can also become dangerous if they stumble on food in settlements because they will associate humans with an easy meal.

