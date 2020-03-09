Mother commits suicide after killing children in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: A mother of three-children committed suicide after killing her children in Punjab’s Pakpattan district due to poverty, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the incident reported at Pakpattan’s village Sadupili where a mother committed suicide due to poverty and strangled her three children.

Four-year-old identified as Fahad reported dead in the incident, while the condition of the other two children is critical. Rescue teams have shifted the two injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased mother has been identified as Shaheen Bibi. The body of mother and children were sent to the morgue for autopsy, said police.

Last year in a similar incident in Lahore, four-year-old Ibrahim and five-year-old Mehwish died on Friday after being thrown into a water tank by their mother in the Raiwind area of Lahore over a fight with her husband.

According to details, the woman identified as Naheeda Bibi killed her two children by throwing them into a water tank and attempted suicide.

On reaching the spot, police officials found that the children had drowned but the woman was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the woman took the step after the fight with her husband and attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat with a sharp edged-knife.

