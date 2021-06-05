Mother, daughter attacked with acid by influential persons in Larkana

LARKANA: A mother and her daughter sustained severe burn injuries after being attacked with acid by influential persons in the Larkana district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The injured children were rushed to the THQ hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the mother-daughter duo was on their way back home.

According to sources, police have not launched any type of investigation against the accused.

Acid attack Larkana

In a separate acid attack incident, last year, a man had thrown acid over four children in Haq Town of Sadiqabad.

According to police, the accused was a teacher of the children, who was asked not to teach the children over harassment allegations.

Getting furious over the decision, the accused thrown acid over the children, but was caught by the residents of the area, when he was trying to flee away from the scene.

Comments

comments