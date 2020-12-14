Mother, daughter survive explosion of World War II grenade in kitchen

A woman and her daughter were lucky enough to survive a blast of a World War (WWII) grenade after they accidentally brought a strange-looking object from a seaview.

The incident occurred in the United Kingdom, raising serious questions as to how a 75-year-old bomb of WWII ended up in a family kitchen.

It happened after Jodie Crews and her eight-year-old daughter Isabella stumbled across the explosive while walking along a beach near their home. Until the recent explosion, Hodie thought the object was a fossil or an old bone.

“I posted photos on fossil and archaeology sites and had lots of replies but no one suggested it could be a grenade,” Jodie said in a post shared on her Facebook page.

However, Jodie and her daughter soon realized the object was something a lot deadlier.

Jodie said her daughter screamed and ran out of the kitchen when the object turned into a ‘fireball’. Bravely enough, the mother grabbed the bomb and ran with it at arms’ length before hurling it into the sink.

After that, she soaked a towel in water and threw it over the bomb to douse the fire.

Neighbours came running to Jodie’s home and alerted the emergency services. Fortunately, the mother and daughter did not sustain any injuries.

“My first thought was to save my daughter, house, cats and dogs. With my daughter safely in the garden I ran back upstairs to get the cats – we have four three-week-old kittens – and rounded up our two dogs, Teegan a border collie and Lulu a Pomeranian,” she said.

