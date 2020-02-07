Cold-blooded mother shoots daughters after asking them to find kittens under bed

A jury in West Virginia is to decide the fate of a 47-year-old mother who shot her young daughters, killing one of them.

Julie Orellana, according to West Virginia State Police, murdered her 8-year-old daughter, Eliza, and shooting her 11-year-old daughter, Olivia on Sept 20, 2018.

She lured her two daughters to an upstairs room, telling them kittens had got stuck under the bed.

When the three reached the bedroom, and Orellana opened fire. Olivia managed to escape through the bedroom.

Orellana fled the scene soon after the shooting, leaving her SUV behind.

Later, investigators discovered Eliza on the living room floor, dead from multiple stabs and gunshot wounds to the neck, back and abdomen.

No motive for the crime has been disclosed.

The woman was initially indicted on murder, attempted murder, malicious assault and use of a firearm during a felony charge. She pleaded guilty to the murder and attempted murder counts on January 9.

A jury is to decide whether Orellana should receive mercy after pleading guilty less than a month ago to single counts of murder and attempted murder.

