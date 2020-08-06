Mother digs tunnel to free convicted son from prison

Truth is stranger than fiction and proving that could be a Ukrainian mother who dug her son a 35-feet-long undergound tunnel to assist him escape from jail.

Of all of the jail heists you have heard or examine, the stunt this mother pulled is certainly going to be on prime of the checklist. The 51-year-old girl single-handedly dug a 35-feet-tunnel into jail to free her convicted son, who’s serving a life sentence for homicide in Ukraine.

The unnamed 51-year-old girl began her grand masterplan by renting a home situated close to the jail in Zaporizhia, in south-east Ukraine.

Using shovels and pickaxes, the mum then managed to dig a tunnel, working solely at night time in order not to appeal to any consideration to what she was up to

In the top, she managed to carve out a 10 feet-deep tunnel, which began in a subject close to her son’s jail after which ran 35 toes underground slightly below the jail partitions.

The girl would keep indoors in order that locals would not acknowledge her as an outsider, however by the point night time fell, she would arrive on the dig web site on a silent electrical scooter, utilizing a small trolley contained in the tunnel to acquire the particles.

She was by some means in a position to maintain this up for 3 weeks till she was ultimately discovered and arrested.

