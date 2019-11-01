Khairpur: Mother of honour killing victim Rimsha Wassan, complains intimidation

KHAIRPUR: Family members of Rimsha Wassan, a teenage girl who killed in the name of honour, being forced to remain in confinement by the influential culprits of the murder, ARY News reported on Friday.

The killers, stormed a house of Kumb town in Khairpur district in February this year and kidnapped seven class student Rimsha Wassan 13. The girl later murdered in the name of so-called honour before the family members.

After an outcry across the country and reports on media, the police forced to arrest influential murder accused Zulfiqar Wassan, who was later sent to jail.

The family however, still facing hardships, as the victim’s mother Khursheed Begum in a video statement complained that they were being forced to withdraw the murder case.

“Main accused of murder, Zulfiqar Wassan enjoying facilities at jail even he has got a mobile phone and issuing us threats from jail for withdrawal of the case against him”, the mother of the victim complained.

“The supporters of the key accused are issuing threats and open fire with weapons before our home to intimidate”, Khursheed Begum complained.

She pleaded for justice and action against the people exerting pressure on the family to withdraw the case against the killer.

Zulfiqar Wassan had confessed before police to killing the teenage girl in the name of honour.

The accused said to be wanted to police in several other murders, kidnapping for ransom and other heinous crimes.

Comments

comments