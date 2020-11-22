Mian Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away

LAHORE: The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif has passed away in London on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar announced the tragic news on Twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother has passed away.”

میاں نواز شریف اور میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ وفات پا گئیں ہیں

Api jee Passed away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) November 22, 2020

Tarar said Suleman Shehbaz informed about the demise of Shamim Akhtar from London via phone and added that steps are being taken to shift her body to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also shared pictures of his deceased mother on his social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ وفات پا گئیں ۔ آپ

سب سے دعا مغفرت کی گزارش ہے! Posted by Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, 22 November 2020

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who is currently attending PDM’s public gathering in Peshawar has been informed about the death of her grandmother. Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are likely to be released on the payroll.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Shamim Akhtar and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

