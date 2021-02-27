WATCH: Mother throws her four children from burning building to save them

In a shocking moment, a mother saved her four children from certain death by throwing them from a burning building in Turkey.

A video of the incident in the city’s European Esenler district showed the mother dropping her children from a third-floor window as black smoke billowed from the fire behind her.

All of the children and the mother are doing fine, Turkish media reported.

The mother can be seen holding her children out of the window, waiting for the people below to be ready for the catch, before letting them drop.

They are shown falling, past the window of a bridal shop, and narrowly avoiding the awning of a shop below, as volunteers stretch out a blanket to catch them.

Bystanders were heard screaming amid sounds of alarms, with some shouting at the woman not to drop the children.

After being caught by the people below, the children were carried to ambulances, and Turkish media reported they were uninjured.

The mother was hospitalised as a precaution and then discharged, according to news reports.

The fire, which began in an electrical panel, was extinguished. Two other children and two older adults were also rescued.

