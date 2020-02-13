KARACHI: Police on Thursday recovered a 12-year-old body of an aged woman from a garbage site in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, claimed to be preserved by her children out of love for her, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the body identified as Zakia Khatoon was around 10 to 12 years old and the police only recovered its skeleton parts from a garbage site in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 11.

The authorities said that during initial probe it was found that Zakia died years back and instead of burying her, the children decided to keep her body in a freezer at their residence out of love for her.

“During the meantime, two of the Zakia’s children passed away and then his brother continued to keep her body in the freezer,” they said.

However, in the wee hours of Wednesday, Mehboob shifted the remains of her sister at a nearby garbage site after what he called preserving it in a freezer for nearly 12 years. The police after recovering the body parts initiated a probe and nabbed Mehboob for investigation.

Read More: Local court orders exhumation of model girl's body in Karachi

The brother of Zakia claimed that two daughters of his sister- Qaiser and Shugufta- passed away four months back and when he visited the residence two days ago, he found the body of his sister.

“My sister was suffering from mental illness,” the brother claimed.

The police said that they had initiated a probe into the matter and the body parts are sent for conducting a post-mortem on it. The flat owned by Zakia, remained vacant for a long time before his brother visited it, the probe found.

