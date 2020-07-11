Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists were crushed to death after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Aisha Manzil on late Friday night.

According to rescue sources, the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old wahab and 18-year-old Fawad.

In a separate incident, earlier this year, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper near Karachi’s area of Shah Faisal.

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist had lost his life on the spot after being hit by a speeding dumper. The driver of the vehicle fled away from the scene.

The body was moved to nearby medical facility for postmortem. Meanwhile, the angry mob recorded their protest against the incident by blocking the road.

They had also set the dumper on fire after breaking its glasses. Search was on for the arrest of the dumper’s driver, said police.

