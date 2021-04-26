Motorist dies after being run over by his own vehicle

A 69-year-old motorist died in front of his son in a “horrific” accident as he tried to stop his vehicle from rolling down a hill.

The pensioner had returned to his vehicle after an afternoon walk with his son, and their pet whippet in Bolton, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom.

He opens the boot to put the dog in the car and as his son – who is understood to be autistic – gets in, the motor begins to roll backwards downhill.

In a video, the motorist can be seen attempting to stop the car from rolling but tragically falls under the weight of it and is crushed to death. Horrified residents on the tiny cul-de-sac then rush out into the street to try to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The man’s son is comforted by neighbours as he begged: ‘Please don’t let my dad die.’ Distressed local resident Lee Houghton, 54, said he was unable to sleep last night after the horrific incident happened. He added: ‘My next door neighbour heard the lad screaming ‘dad’ and ‘help’. ‘He got out of the car shouting ‘I didn’t touch the handbrake’. ‘A neighbour called the ambulance and the emergency services came to the street, but there was nothing that could be done for him. I think they knew instantly. Sergeant Philip Shaw, of Greater Manchester Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: ‘This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with this man’s family at this terribly difficult time for them.

