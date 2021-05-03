Video: Motorist sprays ‘thieves’ with petrol to thwart robbery

A motorist sprayed suspected thieves with petrol to thwart a robbery bid.

CCTV footage shows the man filling up his car at a petrol station when a white vehicle pulls up at high speed and three hooded men jump out at him in an apparent attack or robbery.

But, the quick thinking motorist sprays them with petrol in a bid to keep safe.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the two try to flee, one tries to get around the back of the car and jump into the drivers seat, but the car owner fights back and hoses him down too.

The van then starts to pull away while being sprayed with petrol.

The footage, posted on Reddit, is thought to have been filmed in Chile via a CCTV camera.

Comments

comments