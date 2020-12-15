Parts of motorway closed owing to dense fog: police

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of Motorway Police said on Tuesday that Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) was closed for vehicular traffic due to dense fog causing poor visibility besides closure of many other sections, ARY News reported.

Swat Motorway was closed for traffic as the fog has engulfed causing visibility problems. Taranda Muhammad Panah-Rohri Motorway (M-5) was also closed due to thick fog.

The fog has also engulfed the National Highway in Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Musafir Khana, Ahmedpur East, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

According to Motorway Police, the visibility was as low as 50 to 100 meters at most of the highways.

The motorway police spokesman has advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights in vehicles during travel.

