Motorway police officer killed while helping stranded motorists on motorway

LODHRAN: A Motorway police officer was killed after being hit by a bus while helping stranded motorists on motorway near Lodhran on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, sub-inspector Saeed Khan was clearing the motorway for traffic by helping remove vehicles stranded on the motorway owing to an accident when a fast-moving bus ran over him.

He suffered serious wounds and died before being shifted to a medical facility.

A spokesperson for the Motorway police said the deceased was an honest and brave officer. His funeral prayers will be held in Bhakkar, he added.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and 30 injured when a van collided with a bus near Jala Arain at Multan Bahawalpur road in Lodhran on Sunday. The deceased and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Lodhran.

Dense fog has engulfed parts of Punjab province, affecting traffic on highways and motorways. The Motorway police advised commuters to use fog lights and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Motorway police can be contacted at helpline 130 for any travel guidance, the police statement added.

