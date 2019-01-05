KARACHI: Motorway police on Saturday rescued a minor girl from a fuel station on motorway and reunited her with her father.

According Motorway Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khawaja, the police received a call from a man named Abdul Haq at about 3:20PM informing them about a girl aged 3-4 years crying and looking for her father at his fuel station, Al-Haq petroleum.

“Operational officer and officers of Tiger-1 reached at the spot immediately and took the child in their safe custody. Upon examination of CCTV footage of the fuel station, it was revealed that child who arrived in a silver car and was left behind by her guardian or father in a hurry when he stopped at the fuel station,” said Khawaja.

The officer added that soon the the family was traced and the child was handed over to the father of the child.

The CCTV footage, obtained by ARY News, shows that the girl’s father took her out of the car at the fuel station and forgot to pick her up when leaving.

Motorway police was was raised for traffic management and order on the Motorways (M-2) in the year 1997.

The government, in recognition, of excellent performance of Motorway Police, decided to expand its network to National Highways, which initially operated on the Peshawar-Karachi National Highway (N-5).

