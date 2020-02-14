MoU signed for interest-free loans under Naya Pakistan Housing project

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for the provision of interest-free loans for the construction of homes under Naya Pakistan Housing project, ARY News reported on Friday.

The MoU was signed between Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency and Akhuwat. The MoU was signed by DG PHTPA Nadeem Sawar and Akhuwat Chief Dr Amjad Saqib. The signing ceremony was attended by Punjab’s Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob.

Expressing his pleasure over the signing of the MoU for provision of interest free loans for construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing project, the minister said loan of rs. 0.5 will be provided to owners of three marala plot holders for construction.

On July 11, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of a new phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the ceremony, had expressed his happiness over the initiation of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and vowed to expand the project to other parts of the country.

