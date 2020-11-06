Mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien calls on COAS Qamar Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The first woman who have climbed Mount Everest, Vanessa O’Brien, on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ms Vanessa O’Brien met #COAS. She is the only woman ever to climb 2 the world’s highest pt Mount Everest & dive 2 world’s deepest pt Challenger Deep, also carrying Pak flag. COAS appreciated her achievements & thanked her 4 promoting Pak as a goodwill ambassador pic.twitter.com/dukjFD24GZ — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 6, 2020



According to a message posted on the official account of the DG ISPR, she is the only woman ever to climb to the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest and dive to world’s deepest known point in the earth seabed, Challenger Deep, while carrying a Pakistani flag.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated her achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides climbing Mount Everest, Ms. O’Brien, became the first American and British woman to successfully climb K2, the second tallest mountain in the world on July 28, 2017.

She led a team of twelve members to the summit on her third attempt and unfolded among others a Pakistani flag at the summit. She is also the fastest woman to climb the highest peak on every continent.

In an event in her honour after the accomplishment, Ms. O’Brian said that she was “a fan of Pakistan”.

“Pakistan is a beautiful country with a rich cultural heritage and with the most hospitable people. A country that has a lot to offer in addition to the fabulous mountains,” she said. “I was lucky to know the great people and the country of Pakistan during my expedition,” she added.

