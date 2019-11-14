WATCH: Mouse helps elderly man clean house!

If you wake up finding your mess cleaned up every morning without anyone doing it, then a sudden thought enters the mind of something unwanted happening or a ghost doing it.

But what happens if it’s a mouse.

Same happened to an elderly man in South West England, who woke up every morning to find that his mess up in the garden shed was cleaned.

Steve Mckears, who lives in Bristol, thought he was going mad when he found that his tools kept reappearing in his toolbox after he left them out.

“I thought there’s something funny going on here, I’d never had a ghost in the shed before,” he told media as the video was posted on SWNS TV and said it worried him as he had listened to a lot of troubled things happening with elderly man.

He, however decided to setup cameras to solve the riddle and what he witnessed was mind boggling. The footage revealed that a mouse was doing this and a in a systematic manner.

The mouse could be seen placing his tools one by one in the box and within a span of just over two minutes, he was able to clear a lot of mess from the table.

“I am happy to solve this mystery in hilarious manner,” said the man who has now decided to put up his tools in the proper place.

