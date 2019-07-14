No-confidence move against Senate chairman to foil: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government along with its coalition partners will foil no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him”, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore, here today.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said they [opposition parties] only want to remove senate chairman for their personal interest, the nation is fully aware of their designs, he continued.

He lauded the role of chairman Senate for running the house smoothly.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, on Thursday had announced that the ruling political party will provide maximum support to the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Read more: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

While talking to ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Shafqat Mahmood had said, “We all are voters of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.”

“The political party of [Senate chairman] Sadiq Sanjrani is our ally and he will be provided maximum support [by the present government],” he said.

The Rehbar Committee had decided to submit a resolution in Senate for removal of chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition parties have named Hasil Bizenjo as new chairman Senate candidate of the opposition parties.

