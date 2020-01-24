WATCH: Shocking video shows moving truck dragging donkey on road  

In a shocking video that appeared on social media, a donkey is witnessed being dragged alongside the road by a fast-moving truck.

The dead animal is attached to a lorry by two lengths of rope – one tied to its forelegs, the other to its hindquarters.



The incident is believed to have occurred on an otherwise deserted stretch of road in Chiclayo, in the Lambayeqye region in Peru.

It is not known when the distressing footage was taken but it was uploaded to news website Punto Aparte’s Facebook page two weeks ago by Jose Alvines.

Donkeys that are usually used for farming, shifting heavy loads and other services had suffered at the hands of humans occasionally.

In one such incident, a picture of a donkey went viral on social media in July 2018, showing him badly bruised after he was reportedly beaten by political activists to offend a rival party.

The incident occurred in Pakistan’s business hub, Karachi.

They [activists] wrote the name of a rival political leader on the donkey and thrashed him ruthlessly. An outpouring of condemnations ensued on Twitter and Facebook against people who tortured the innocent animal for their own evil gains.

Read More: ‘Equine strep throat’ kills 4,000 donkeys

Today, another donkey is found to have been tortured by unknown persons and it was handed over by some citizens to rescue team of Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) working for the animal shelter.

The NGO on its social media page said: “Another day, another story of abuse. We do not know if it was related to anything political…all we know is that it is unimaginably horrific abuse at the hands of our people.”

“This donkey was reported to us from Gulshan-e-Iqbal… It appears he has been pelted and beaten on the head repeatedly by jagged edge objects or stones. His skull is completely visible, maggots have eaten all the flesh within it. His left eye has been gouged out,” the post reads.

