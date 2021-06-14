Khursheed Shah’s son sent to jail on judicial remand

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Monday sent MPA Farrukh Shah, son of Sindh’s ruling party MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Farrukh Shah, Sindh lawmaker, who surrendered himself on the orders of the local court was presented before the court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials requested the court for two weeks’ remand, while the Accountability Court rejecting the plea sent the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to jail on judicial remand.

The court ordered the NAB officials to present Farrukh Shah before court tomorrow.

Farrukh had surrendered himself before the accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case.

A member of provincial assembly (MPA) Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees accountability reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read more: Khursheed Shah’s son surrenders to court in assets reference

Farrukh had filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court. The top court had directed him to surrender within three days besides assuring his presence in the hearing of assets beyond income reference. PPP leader Khursheed Shah has spent 21 months in detention after being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s (NAB) Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

Comments

comments