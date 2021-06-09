ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday heard a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Farooq Amanullah Khan Dreshak, ARY News reported.

The PTI lawmaker of the lower house of the parliament has been accused of holding fake degree. The case was heard b Justice Amir Farooq. The secretary Punjab Assembly, Election Commission of Pakistan have been made respondents in the case.

The lawyer of the applicant in his arguments before the court stated that MPA Dreshak lied before the ECP about his degrees in his nomination papers.

Justice Farooq after hearing the arguments summoned details of Farooq Amanullah Khan Dreshak’s degrees and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Farooq Amanaullah Dreshak was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from constituency PP-295 (Rajanpur-III) in 2018 general election

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified a member of Balochistan Assembly, associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), for possessing a fake degree.

A three-member bench of the commission, headed by the then chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, gave this verdict.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Muhammad Khan had won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-4 Loralai., but his degree was challenged.

