MPAs video scandal: First session of probe team to be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The government investigation committee will hold its meeting tomorrow for the first time in order to begin a thorough probe into alleged horse-trading during 2018 Senate polls, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member committee will meet for the first time on Saturday (tomorrow) to commence probe into the video scandal of some members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) spotted during alleged vote-trading during 2018 Senate polls.

The committee will present its recommendations directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approaching the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the responsible persons besides looking into legal aspects to initiate criminal actions, sources added.

The committee was also tasked to probe report the premier within one month after identifying the lawmakers involved in the menace of horse-trading.

Yesterday, it emerged that PM Khan had decided to hold an investigation against the legislators involved in horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 after the emergence of their video.

The committee comprising Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Shahzad Akbar was given the responsibility to ascertain the facts against those involved in horse-trading besides forwarding its recommendations to the premier regarding the video.

Moreover, the committee will also forward its suggestion to send the cases to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

On February 9, a video had surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag.

