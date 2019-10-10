Pakistani transgender Alisha has made the nation proud by completing her MPhil degree.

She did her MPhil in Education, Planning and Management from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Alisha currently serves as a communications advisor at the United Nations Development Programme, for which she was selected on merit.

She has also worked as an assistant accountant in a private food company.

On how she decided which career to choose, she told Bakhabar Savera hosts “As a child, you have some wishes. You think of doing something or becoming someone one day.”

خواجہ سرا علیشہ، جنہوں نے ایم فل کیا اور اب اقوام متحدہ کے ترقیاتی پروگرام سے منسلک ہیں۔ خواجہ سرا علیشہ، جنہوں نے ایم فل کیا اور اب اقوام متحدہ کے ترقیاتی پروگرام سے منسلک ہیں۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

“I always wanted to be a teacher and I have been associated with the education field. So my degree is also in Education, Planning and Management,” she added.

Speaking about the challenges she faced, “Being a transgender, you are bound to face a lot of issues be it discrimination, bullying, harassment, or being looked down upon in public places.”

She said she dealt with similar issues and being a trans, it takes a lot of time to make a name for yourself.

The MPhil degree holder shed light on the importance of a support system to pursue dreams. “Initially, my family was very supportive but when it comes to gender identity, family members often get very confused. Later on, my community thoroughly supported me and my friends as well,” she shared.

She concluded, “If I am here today, it is due to their encouragement.”

