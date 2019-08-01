Three MQM hitmen indicted in May 12 carnage case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday indicted three target killers affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in cases related to May 12, 2007 carnage in the port city, ARY News reported.

The ATC indicted the MQM’s target killers while hearing nine cases related to May 12, 2007 carnage in which over 50 people had been killed in attacks on rallies by different political parties and lawyers who had attempted to receive the ousted chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The ATC summoned the witnesses for the next hearing as the suspects pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The suspects were identified as Raeesuddin alias Mamma, Umair alias Jailor and Mirza Naseeb Baig alias Rizwan Chapati.

Wasim Akhtar, others handed amended indictment in May 12 carnage case

Earlier on February 2, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had handed down an amended indictment to Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar and 20 others in 12 May, 2007 violence case.

An amended charge-sheet had been presented before the court by police framing new charges against the accused persons. However, mayor Karachi, Umair Siddiqui and other people nominated in the case denied charges before the court.

The ATC had also indicted other absconding persons in the case including Abdul Zahid and issued their arrest warrants. Zahid had already filed a bail plea before the anti-terrorism court.

