KARACHI: Nine criminals, including a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), have been arrested in operations carried out by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in various parts of Karachi.

According to the Rangers’ spokesman, the arrested criminals were involved in street crimes, robbery, cyber crime and other heinous criminal activities.

He said illegal weapons, drugs and looted items were also recovered from possession of the criminals.

Sindh Rangers on Friday arrested six suspects, including two affiliated with the MQM-L, during raids in the various parts of Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary force, the raids were carried out in areas of Defence, Memon Goth and Sir Syed, in which four street criminals and drug-peddlers were apprehended.

Two suspects, having links with the MQM-London fraction, were also taken into the custody from Karachi’s area of defence.

Weapons, arms and ammunitions and contraband items were confiscated from the possession of the arrested outlaws.

