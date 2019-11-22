MQM-L ‘target killers’ involved in ‘kidnap, killing of 6 people’ arrested

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed on Friday to have arrested two target killers associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The arrested target killers were identified as Asadullah Khan alias Inqalabi and Muhammad Jan alias Janu.

SSP CTD Ghulam Sarwar Abro said the suspects are close aides of MQM-L’s Hammad Siddiqui.

He claimed they have confessed to murdering six persons after kidnapping them. The accused had later thrown their bodies stuffed in gunny backs on the Shareefabad flyover, he added.

Earlier, on Nov 21, the police had arrested a suspected target killers over his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

Speaking at a press conference, SSP East Azfar Mahesar had said the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thelewala and seized a TT pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession. He said the suspect was belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London.

The police officer said the accused revealed to have killed 96 persons.

