MQM London setup is active in jail, reveals arrested shooter

KARACHI: Incarcerated shooter of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) has revealed that the London group is ‘active’ in jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The leaders of MQM-London group are establishing contacts with the people in the jail custody,” Muhammad Roshan said while recording his statement to the investigative authorities.

It was learnt by ARY News that the arrested shooter is a close aide of the former sector in-charge of MQM Raes Mama, who is already in jail.

The accused along with his companions was involved in attack over police party in Korangi.

“Roshan alaso confessed killing of two of the MQM workers along seaside and six policemen in Karachi’s area of Hyderi and Zaman Town,” the statement reads.

The orders of the killing were directly given by Raes Mama.

Accused Raees Mama has been booked in the cases of attack on policemen in Chakra Goth and target killing of police officials and more than six other cases.

According to investigation officials, the accused has confessed of killing 59 people during the interrogation.

Raees has also admitted to being involved in kidnapping for ransom, China cutting, land grabbing, extortion and other crimes of serious nature in the city.

