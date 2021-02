LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) leader Muhammad Anwar passed away in London on Friday.

He was suffering from the deadly disease of cancer for the last 4 months.

Confirming the death, a family of Muhammad Anwar said he was under treatment at the Royal Free Hospital, where he breathed his last and was pronounced dead around 3.45 in the morning.

He has left behind a widow and four children.

