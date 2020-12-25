MQM-P Amir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

After being diagnosed with the COVID-19, Amir Khan has quarantined himself at his residence and has appealed masses and the party workers to pray for his recovery.

The second wave of the COVID-19 has claimed several lives of people belonging to various walks of life including, journalists, politicians, and judges, and others.

On November 30, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and former provincial minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui died due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus.

Adil Siddiqui who had arrived in Islamabad earlier this month was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The politician was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Karachi, where he was pronounced dead by the medical team.

Read more: MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of coronavirus

