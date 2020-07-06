MQM-P announces protest against KE outside parliament house

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to stage a protest outside the parliament house against Karachi Electric (KE), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the political party has decided to protest outrageous long drawn out power outages in the metropolis, the decision was taken in a Rabita Committee session of the party held earlier in the day.

MQM-P also raised concerns over hiked electricity tariffs for the city; the party said K-Electric surged tariffs for no discernible reason.

The political party demanded that the tariff hike be postponed, the party also said that federal minister for power generation failed to satisfy allies on the decision in a meeting held prior in the governor house.

MQM Pakistan said that K-Electric is persistent with its stubborn behavior and have consistently failed to meet the city’s electricity demand.

The party also claimed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had made an extremely unfair call by allowing the price hike.

