MQM-P delegation meets Sindh CM

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P delegation including Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharul Hassan. The meeting was also attended by Murtaza Wahab, Imtiaz Shaikh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah.

The delegation highlighted the difficulties being faced by small traders and presented recommendations for alternative solutions to their problems.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that traders should be permitted to reopen their businesses under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) decided by the government.

MQM-P leaders and Sindh CM agreed to gradually increase the trade activities amid ongoing lockdown. Moreover, the provincial government also assured to remove the reservations of traders after holding consultations with them.

MQM-P leaders have expressed concerns over the government’s steps and insufficient facilities in the hospitals amid coronavirus crisis. The delegation highlighted the dilapidated conditions of different hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar tabled demands for the resolution of issues being faced by the hospitals running under the administration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Akhtar urged the Sindh government to provide facilities to the KMC hospitals to fight coronavirus. He added that the KMC hospitals were ready to provide any kind of assistance to the government for containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor detailed that isolation wards were available at KMC hospitals and demanded the Sindh government to provide ventilators and testing kits.

Comments

comments