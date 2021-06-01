MQM-P asks fed govt to mull over ‘governor’s rule’ option in Sindh

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi today, said that he wants to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country go dependant on others.

Dr Siddiqui said that it would be insulting to demand anything from Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the nation. There is a need to warn the ruling party instead of raising demands before it.

He censured that the economic hub of Pakistan has been handed over the looters and dacoits.

The MQM-P convener questioned the premier when to choose the option of governor’s rule. He was of the view that the Constitution of Pakistan and the provincial regulations allow the authorities to impose the governor’s rule.

He said that MQM-P shows solidarity with the traders and the business community is also supporting the political party. He added that MQM-P also backs the demands of the Karachi traders which will be presented before the federal minister Asad Umar tomorrow.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to table a resolution in the Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly (NA) soon.

Comments

comments