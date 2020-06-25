Web Analytics
Govt delegation meets MQM-P leaders protesting outside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) comprising Imtiaz Shaikh and Saeed Ghani has met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders protesting outside the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Thursday.

MQM-P lawmakers under the supervision of parliamentary leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil have established a demonstration camp outside the Sindh Assembly in order to protest against provincial budget 2020-21 and water shortage.

The lawmakers adopted the stance that the Sindh government failed to initiate projects of education, health, transport and public welfare for the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad cities. They alleged that the ruling political party continued exploitation of the citizens of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Nawabshah for the last 13 years.

MQM-P leaders announced to continue their protest against the ‘atrocities’ of the provincial government. They also demanded the Sindh government to resolve issues of severe water shortage and long hours of load shedding.

Later, a delegation of PPP headed by provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh, who met the MQM-P leaders at the protest camp, have apprised Sindh chief minister regarding the demands of the protesting lawmakers.

Imtiaz Shaikh told media that MQM-P has not placed any new demands and the chief minister was apprised regarding the reasons of their protest.

The delegation on behalf of the provincial government asked the MQM-P leadership to resolve all issues through dialogues, however, they rejected to accept the offer, said Shaikh.

