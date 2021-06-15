MQM-P rejects Sindh govt’s budget for new fiscal year

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has rejected the Sindh government’s budget for the new fiscal year and termed it ‘anti-people’ especially for the citizens of urban areas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The MQM Pakistan said in a statement that the budget allocations are unclear where no one could observe the planning, whereas, it has nothing for the citizens of urban areas of the province.

It added that 77 per cent portion of the total budget volume of Rs1.477 trillion is covering non-development areas besides leaving only 23 per cent for the welfare of the citizens. The MQM-P announced to strongly oppose the Sindh government’s budget for FY2021-22.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, presented the budget of the province for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Addressing the provincial assembly, Murad Ali Shah presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs1,477 billion, witnessing an increase of 19.1 per cent from the previous year.

The total outlay of the budget for the province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing an increase of 19.1 per cent from the previous year. The total receipts of the province for Financial Year 2021-22 are estimated at Rs.1.452 trillion as against a budget estimate of Rs.1.22 trillion for CFY, showing an overall increase of 19 per cent.

During the budget speech, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329.032 billion, witnessing an increase of 41.3 per cent from the previous year.

“The development expenditure includes Rs.222.5 billion for Provincial ADP and Rs.30.0 billion for Districts ADP, foreign project assistance of Rs.71.16 billion and Rs.5.4 billion from Federal PSDP Grant for schemes being executed by Government of Sindh.”

