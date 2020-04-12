MQM-P shows concerns over poor measures to fight COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed serious concerns over the poor steps of the Sindh government to fight COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson of MQM-P said that the leadership showed reservations over sealing different areas without making any arrangements for the citizens.

The MQM-P leadership suggested the provincial government to include representatives of the local government instead of deputy commissioners in decision making for containing the pandemic.

Resources can be utilised in an effective way through LG representatives, said the spokesperson, adding that the distribution of relief items should be made indiscriminately. The statement added that lockdown will be beneficial after the government took all institutions alongside with it.

