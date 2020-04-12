Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


MQM-P shows concerns over poor measures to fight COVID-19 in Sindh

MQM-P Sindh coronavirus measures

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed serious concerns over the poor steps of the Sindh government to fight COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson of MQM-P said that the leadership showed reservations over sealing different areas without making any arrangements for the citizens.

The MQM-P leadership suggested the provincial government to include representatives of the local government instead of deputy commissioners in decision making for containing the pandemic.

Resources can be utilised in an effective way through LG representatives, said the spokesperson, adding that the distribution of relief items should be made indiscriminately. The statement added that lockdown will be beneficial after the government took all institutions alongside with it.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt orders halt to fishing related activities at Karachi harbour to stem virus

Pakistan

President Alvi lauds NDMA’s role in fight against COVID-19

Must Read

KP reports 47 new cases of coronavirus, three more deaths

Health

Doctors, paramedics becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close