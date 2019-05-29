MQM-P urges PM Imran to help urban Sindh get due rights

ISLAMABAED: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) headed by Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The delegation demanded the Prime Minister to hold investigation into the corrupt and illegal practice of denying the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad their due rights in government jobs.

They pleaded for ensuring that big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad get their due right in developmental funds till the establishment of provincial financial commission.

The MQM delegation also asked for ensuring implementation of the establishment of provincial financial commission for equitable distribution of NFC at the provincial level.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Dr. Farogh Nasim, Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar and Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq were also present in the meeting.

Read More: MQM-P demands PM Khan’s intervention in Sindh

Earlier on April 13, MQM-P had demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in Sindh to rescue the province in the aftermath of 18th Amendment.

Convener of MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a press conference along with other core party members, had said, “There are two (2) Sindhs, only an official announcement is due.”

Comments

comments