MQM, PSP fighting over Karachi’s garbage: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Taking a jibe at his opponent parties, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said now Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) are fighting over the garbage of Karachi.

Expressing concerns over the situation of the metropolis, he said now politics is being played on the garbage.

Shah said the deputy commissioners of the city have also been included in the matter for its resolution. He added that the provincial government has asked Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for a fumigation drive in the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar removed Mustafa Kamal as project director for garbage disposal, a day after levying him with the responsibility of cleaning up the metropolis in 90 days.

Fulfilling Mustafa Kamal’s demand, Akhtar had appointed the Pak Sarzameen Party chairman as project director for 90 days for the proper disposal of garbage.

After days of a war of words between the present and former mayors of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar threw the ball in Mustafa Kamal’s court given the fact of the mounting pressure of the PSP chairman’s claims for cleaning the city.

