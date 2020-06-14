MQMP expresses dismay at federal budget, demands more relief for people

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) on Sunday expressing their views on the recently announced federal budget asked the government to provide more relief to the masses, ARY News reported.

MQMP said that the budget failed to provide relief to government employees, daily wage workers and government employees.

The political party also mentioned that the budget remained devoid of setting a ceiling for minimum wage which in their view should be Rs25,000.

Government ally, MQMP also demanded that government employees and pensioners should be given at least a 20% increase in monetary means.

The party also slammed the government’s decision to end subsidy on electricity bills for Karachi and called the decision biased.

MQMP also asked the government to juxtapose the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award with the provincial finance commission.

